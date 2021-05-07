HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — It hasn’t been a fun year, so it was an unabashed joy for fans take in some comedy at the Laugh Factory, which reopened on Thursday night.
The Laugh Factory's reopening night featured stars like Dane Cook, Paul Rodriguez and Sherri Sheperd, filling the audience area with laughs for the first time in 13 months.
"This is absolutely wild, and it's been so long since I've been here, but this used to be my favorite spot to go to, so I'm so thrilled, I'm so excited," a woman in the audience said.
Guests were required to wear masks, and instead of dozens of tables scattered throughout the venue, guests sat at tables set back from the stage to ensure physical distancing. But tickets still sold out for opening night.
A limited number of tickets are still available for shows this weekend.