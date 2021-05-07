LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An inmate attacked a custody assistant, leaving her with head trauma, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
The incident happened on Wednesday, May 5 at the Inmate Reception Center. Video was released showing what happened in part.
29-year-old Arnulfo Meza is accused of punching the custody assistant after one of his hands was unsecured from his waist chain when he asked to use the restroom.
The 54-year-old Asian female custody worker was seen falling to the floor and crashing into medical carts.
After she fell to the floor, the inmate continued to punch her.
The custody assistant remained in stable condition at the hospital where she is being treated.
Meza was transported to a high-security area and is facing pending assault and hate crime charges.