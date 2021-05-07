HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a man who broke into a Hacienda Heights home last weekend and sexually assaulted an elderly woman sleeping inside.

The attack occurred in the 1300 block of Kwis Avenue between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said the man broke into through a window, woke up a 79-year-old woman before sexually assaulting her. The victim then contacted a family member, who called 911.

The woman was treated for injuries at a nearby hospital.

The assault suspect was described as a 19 to 25 year-old man, about 5-foot-6, with short dark hair and weighing 140 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with unknown white printed lettering on the front, blue jeans and a black cap.

The assault is one of at least four crimes that happened in the area during the early morning hours of Sunday, LASD said.

The sheriff’s department also received a report of another burglary involving a man whose image was captured on a ring doorbell. Investigators believe the same man might have also broken into at least two cars, though it was not clear if the same person was responsible for the sexual assault.

Sheriff’s investigators are asking residents who live within a half-mile of the attack to check their surveillance cameras for anything suspicious.

Anyone with information about any of the cases was asked to call LASD at 877-710-5273.