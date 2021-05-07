RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A three-vehicle crash in Rancho Cucamonga led authorities to a Moreno Valley man who had been fatally shot.
Deputies responding to a three-vehicle crash in the 10800 block of Church Street at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday found 39-year-old Corey Deshawn Cooper in his car with a gunshot wound. Cooper was declared dead at the scene.
Detectives from the San Bernardino County sheriff's specialized investigation division determined Cooper had been shot nearby and lost control of his vehicle, which veered into oncoming traffic and hit two vehicles.
The drivers of the other two vehicles involved in the crash were not hurt.
It's not clear where Cooper was shot immediately before the crash, and investigators are looking into the events that led up to the collision.
Anyone with information about the crash or the shooting that killed Cooper can contact Detective Nicolas Craig at (909) 387-3589.