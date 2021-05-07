LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three new COVID-19 vaccination sites are scheduled to open next week at Metro transit stations located in areas hard hit by the virus.
The sites are set to open on Tuesday at the C Line's (Green) Crenshaw/105 Station in Hawthorne; the Harbor Gateway Transit Center in Gardena; and the A Line's (Blue) Del Amo Station in Los Angeles.
The sites mark the first vaccination sites to operate on the Metro public transit system. Metro said the sites are designed for walk-ups and are a short walk from each train station.
“The end of the pandemic is within our grasp, but we can only keep making progress if we make life-saving vaccines accessible to all residents, regardless of their zip code,” said Los Angeles Mayor and Metro Board Chair Eric Garcetti.
"By bringing these new vaccination clinics to Metro transit stations in our hardest-hit communities, we can ensure no Angeleno is left behind on our road to recovery."
The site will offer free vaccinations from Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will accept walk-ups but people can also schedule an appointment.
Appointments can be made at totaltestingsolutions.com.
Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at all locations.
The announcement comes as the county is scaling down its large-scale vaccination sites while also stepping up outreach efforts in communities where inoculations have lagged.
