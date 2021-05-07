SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Investigators Friday were back out at the scene where a human foot was found earlier this week.
A Caltrans worker found the foot, believed to belong to a woman, in the center median of the 210 Freeway, just west of State Street, on Monday.READ MORE: Wind Advisories Issued For Antelope Valley, LA County Mountains Friday
According to California Highway Patrol investigators, additional bone fragments were recovered and the coroner was able to identify the victim.READ MORE: Man Approached, Stabbed In Suspected Hate Crime In Ventura
CHP said the finding was the result of a recent collision where a driver struck a pedestrian.MORE NEWS: Hacienda Heights Neighborhood Hit By String Of Crimes; Elderly Woman Sexually Assaulted
No other information was released.