CALABASAS (CBSLA) — State officials are warning that this year could be the worst wildfire season California has ever seen after a dry winter and spring.
Fire agencies gathered at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, which was ravaged by the Woolsey Fire in 2018, to issue their warning that California has already seen nearly 14,000 acres burn since the start of 2021, an increase of 700%.
Among this year's wildfires include the North Fire that burned in Castaic last week, even though brush fires rarely happen in spring.
State and county fire department say they’re already ramping up with more firefighters and equipment, but they also need the public to do their part.
"The first thing you should do is make sure you have defensible space. Make sure that the fire isn't delivered to your doorstep," Cal Fire Director Chief Thom Porter said. "Once you do that, turn your attention to hardening your structure. Make sure that the embers that are gonna be coming from far beyond your yard, don't embed themselves in your house and start your house on fire."
Homeowners were also urged to make evacuation plans before a fire, and prepare in the event that utility companies proactively turn off electricity area on high fire danger days. When the temperatures and winds kick up, and humidity drops, people should also consider parking outside of their garages to make it easier to evacuate.