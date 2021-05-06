LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A veteran distance runner plans to celebrate his 78th birthday on Friday by running from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. while raising money for charity.

Stan Cottrell, who will embark on the 100-day journey of marathon runs, entered the Guinness Book of World Records in 1980 by completing a cross-country run in 48 days.

He has also run across Europe in 80 days and ran 2,152 miles in 53 days across China. Cottrell says he has run through 40 different countries and accumulated more than 266,000 miles in his 63-year career.

On Friday, he will kick of the Amazing Friendship Run which is set to begin at Pan Pacific Park. During his run, he will raise funds for multiple charities including Feed the Children and the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

“If I can get up and move at 78, everyone in America can too,” said Cottrell, who lives in Atlanta. “We are creating a movement of spreading positivity, kindness and unity. Everyone, young and old is welcome to join in and run with me for as long as they wish, be it a block, a mile, or more!”

On Wednesday, Cottrell shared a message on his Facebook page saying “Good morning, my wonderful friends. Stan here, reporting for service. Needless to say, I actually have the “jitters” with two days to go before “ready, set, go” for the 100 day, 3,000 mile run from LA to DC.”

Individuals and groups are invited to join Cottrell along the way either in person or online via livestream. Free COVID-19 testing will be provided to everyone who registers to run.

A team of medical professionals will closely monitor Cottrell’s movement and live with him for the duration of his run.

For more information about the Friendship Run to participate or donate, go to friendshipsportsassociation.org.

