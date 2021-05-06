PASADENA (CBSLA) — After having to cancel the 2021 Rose Parade for the first time in 75 years, the parade’s organizers say they are excited to give a sneak peek Thursday at some of the floats that will be part of the 2022 parade.
Official renderings of three floats from Donate Life, the Lions Club International, and Rotary Rose Parade Float Committee were released Thursday and reflect the theme of the 133rd Rose Parade — "Dream. Believe. Achieve." Organizers say the three organizations have been longtime participants in the Rose Parade, having contributed 85 entries since 1980.
The float from Donate Life is titled "Courage to Hope" and features the winged Lion of Venice from Italy's Piazza San Marco and is accompanied by the Venetian Gothic architecture of the Doge's Palace and Venice's gondolas and canals.
The Lions Club International Float is a “Quest for Kindness,” a visual demonstration of the group’s initiatives like the Lions Quest program that helps students develop their social and emotional skills.
The Rotary Rose Parade Float Committee's features a 16-foot bespectacled owl in a scholar's cap holding a hybrid apple and globe, in front of a book and a feather pen in an inkpot. The float's theme is "Changing Lives Through Education," which is one of Rotary's seven areas of focus, basic education and literacy.
The 2022 Rose Parade takes place on New Year’s Day.