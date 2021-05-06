LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez is considering entering the L.A. mayor’s race.
Her aide told the Los Angeles Times that she is “seriously considering” a mayoral run. This comes on the heels of a report that current Mayor Eric Garcetti is being considered by President Joe Biden for an ambassadorship to India.
Regardless of whether or not he is selected by Biden, Garcetti will term out next year. The mayoral election will take place in June of 2022.
In December of 2019, Martinez made history as the first Latina to be selected as city council president. She is also just the second woman ever elected to serve as city council president.
The 47-year-old is an L.A. native who has served in the city council since 2013, representing District 6, which includes North Hollywood and Van Nuys. Prior to that she served as a board member for the L.A. Unified School District.
If she chooses to run, she will join a field that already includes fellow L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino and L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer.