CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – A pedestrian was fatally struck Thursday by a Metro E Line train in the area of Culver City.
Just before 1 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officers responded to a report of a person hit by a train in the area of Exposition Boulevard and Bagley Avenue, according to Officer William Cooper of the LAPD Media Relations Section.READ MORE: Detectives Search For 2 Men Who Followed Teen Girl In Rancho Santa Margarita
The victim, whose name has not been released, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: OC Mass COVID Vaccination Sites Closing In June; County Switching To Mobile Clinics
Bus shuttles were sent to the Culver City and Palms Stations to serve residents while train service was stopped due to the collision.MORE NEWS: Hollywood’s Legendary Musso & Frank Reopens After Nearly Year-Long Closure
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)