LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Unified School District unveiled its first electric school bus Thursday morning.
The district recently bought 10 all electric buses.
Senator Alex Padilla along with Congressman Tony Cardenas and Superintendent Austin Beutner attended the unveiling ceremony in downtown LA.
"Now, this pollution not only harms our children's health," Senator Padilla said Thursday, "but it also impacts student achievement. Studies show that transitioning to cleaner buses can support not just the health of our students, but their academic performance as well."
The Clean Commute For Kids Act, as its been called, is a $25 billion bill that would replace diesel buses with the newer, cleaner energy electric buses. Senator Padilla also said that he’s working to ensure electric school buses will be a part of the larger national infrastructure plan when it gets final approval.