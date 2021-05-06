LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An innocent driver was hurt when a Los Angeles police SUV slammed into their car while pursuing a suspect in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning.
The incident began a little before 3 a.m., when officers responded to a report of a man armed with a gun and began pursuing a suspect vehicle.
An LAPD supervisor who was trying to catch up to the pursuit then collided with another car at South Western Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard, a police spokesperson told CBSLA.
The civilian driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. The officer was also taken to a hospital with complaints of pain, but her condition was not serious, police said.
Meanwhile, the chase ended with several suspects being arrested in Arlington Heights, just north of the 10 Freeway, police said. At least one gun was also seized.
The exact circumstances that prompted the pursuit were not immediately known. The circumstances of the crash were also unclear.
No names were released.