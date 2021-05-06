LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Thursday it relaunched its electric bike share program on the Westside.
"Coming back stronger from COVID-19 requires us to reimagine how we interact with our public spaces — and that means rethinking how we can access them on two wheels," Los Angeles Mayor and Metro Board Chair Eric Garcetti said.
“Bringing these new bike share improvements to the Westside is a clear sign of our commitment to expand clean, healthy transportation options to Angelenos across our city.”
The stations are located throughout the Westside and include Venice Beach, Abbot Kinney Boulevard, the Rose District, downtown Mar Vista, Motor Avenue in Palms, the Museum of Jurassic Technology, Dockweiler State Beach, the Ballona Creek Bike Path and the E (Expo) Line.
"Bike Share is one of our key initiatives to improve first/last mile access to and from our stations. The combination of transit and bike share can help everyone better access local destinations and help reduce auto trips in our county," L.A. Metro CEO Phillip Washington said.
In September, L.A. Metro announced bicycles with smart technology would be replaced with classic models due to lack of popularity in Westside neighborhoods.
L.A. Metro has planned additional stations to launch along the E Line in Westwood and Sawtelle.
The Westside stations are part of a larger L.A. Metro bike share system that has 209 stations and 1,500 bikes across the Westside, North Hollywood and central and downtown Los Angeles.
More information on Metro's Bike Share Program can be found at metro.net/bikeshare.
