HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — It’s baby duck season in Southern California and one local rescue group needs help caring for hundreds of orphaned ducklings.
The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach says it already has 600 ducklings, most of which are orphans.
Also, with Disneyland back open, the center usually expects a large number of baby ducklings needing to be rehabbed to arrive soon from the happiest place on earth.
Officials say the ducklings at the center were orphaned because the mother died or they got lost from the rest of their group.
"Usually when they come in they're just a day or two old so it's a long process for us," said Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center Executive Director Debbie McGuire.
“We have to make sure that all of their feathers are grown in and that they’re waterproof and that they can recognize food when they get out there.”
The care center rehabs the ducklings until they are about three months old.
The care center rehabs the ducklings until they are about three months old.

The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center is currently looking for donations to help pay for food and medicine.
Donations can be made at Wwccoc.org.