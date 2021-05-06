RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA (CBSLA) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding two men who followed a 15-year-old girl in Rancho Santa Margarita Tuesday afternoon.
The teen was running along the sidewalk just before 4 p.m. Tuesday on Antonio Parkway — between Tijeras Creek and Via Entrada — when she noticed two men in a pickup truck following close behind her in the bicycle lane, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
The two men then exited the truck, and when the girl ran away, they jumped back into the vehicle and again followed close behind.
When the girl produced her cell phone, the suspects drove off, the sheriff’s department said.
The sheriff’s department has released surveillance photos of the two men. The truck is described as an older model white Chevrolet Silverado 1500 truck with black fenders.
Anyone with information on the identities of the two men should call 1-855-847-6227.