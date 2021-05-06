RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – On Thursday, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Randall Stamen ruled that 43-year-old David Everett Leibowitz, of Menifee, must stand trial on a dozen sex-related felony charges.
Already a convicted sex-offender, Leibowitz is now accused of sexually assaulting a Murrieta boy and arranging for other men to do the same.
In his ruling Thursday, Judge Stamen found that there was sufficient evidence to warrant a trial on all the charges and set a post-preliminary hearing arraignment for May 20 at the Riverside Hall of Justice.
The victim, identified only as a teenager, is believed to have met Leibowitz on a dating website in January 2015, according to the district attorney’s office and Murrieta Police Department officials, who conducted the joint investigation. Prosecutors allege that the victim went to Leibowitz’s residence at the behest of the 43-year-old where he was assaulted with “multiple sex acts” over an unspecified period of time, according to an agency statement. It is also alleged that Leibowitz invited other men to engage in similar acts with the teen.
It is unclear why it has taken several years for the allegations to come light. Leibowitz remains held without bail at the Byrd Detention Center in
Murrieta.
Court records show that Leibowitz has prior convictions for lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and theft, and if convicted, he could face life in prison.