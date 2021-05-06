LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man found shot to death in a parked car Wednesday in South Los Angeles has been identified by the coroner’s office as 62-year-old Robert Eaton.
LA County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the area of West 94th Street and Budlong Avenue just before 9 a.m. where they discovered Eaton’s body sitting in the vehicle, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputy Parra said it appears the shooting occurred Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
So far a suspect description has not been released or any arrests reported. Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.