SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Yunlong Bai, a 42-year-old Irvine man convicted of misdemeanor battery of his wife, 33-year-old Chao Chen, last November, called his probation officer at 1 p.m. Tuesday and stated that he had killed Chen and would be waiting for police at his residence.
When officers arrived at the residence on Red Apple Court in Irvine, Bai and another male were present. Police located the victim on the kitchen floor, who showed signs of trauma and appeared to be deceased, according to Sgt. Karie Davis of Irvine PD.
At his arraignment Thursday in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana, Bai pleaded not guilty to charges of murder with a deadly weapon. He also faces a misdemeanor count for violating a protective stay-away-order. His pretrial hearing is scheduled for May 20 in the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.
At his sentencing in December for misdemeanor battery against Chen, Bai was sentenced to three years probation, eight hours of community service and 1,220 days in jail. He was also ordered to participate in batterer's treatment program.
Bai and Chen had been married for 13 years.
The Orange County Sheriff-Coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
