SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) – A 13-year-old boy was moderately injured Wednesday when he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Seal Beach.
Officers responded about 1:40 p.m. to the crash near the intersection of Jade Cove Way and Marlin Avenue, according to Lt. Nick Nicholas of the Seal Beach Police Department.
The teenager was taken to a hospital by Orange County Fire Authority paramedics for treatment of moderate injuries, Nicholas said.
The driver, who was not injured in the crash, cooperated with the investigation, said Nicholas.
No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved.
