LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — COVID-19 vaccinations are slowing down, so more sites and retailers are trying to make it easier to get the vaccine by allowing walk-ins and giving incentives.

Retail giant Target has a new incentive starting this week for people who are vaccine hesitant – get a $5 coupon for getting a vaccination at a CVS pharmacy inside a Target store. Target says it’s making the offer to the general public, and employees as their way of supporting vaccination efforts.

Target’s not alone in offering incentives to get people vaccinated, an idea that has even been endorsed by President Joe Biden. New Jersey state officials are offering a “shot and a beer” for residents who get their first dose in May, while an experiment run by UCLA researchers found a cash payment could help convince people to get the shot – a move that the state of Maryland is making for its hesitant state employees.

In California, 41.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 18.9% of the state is partially vaccinated. And while hesitancy seems to be less of a problem in the Golden State, Californians can still score a free doughnut from Krispy Kreme by showing their vaccination card.

People who are looking for vaccination convenience, rather than an incentive, can walk in without an appointment at any of the 308 Walmart or Sam’s Club pharmacies in California for their shot.

Meanwhile, the City of Los Angeles is also making it easier to get a jab at one of their biggest sites. The vaccination site at Cal State LA has expanded to walk-ins, nighttime hours, and drive-thru jabs. The expansion is in lockstep with the White House’s ambitious new goal of getting 70% of American adults vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4.