BURBANK (CBSLA) – A systems outage was causing issues for Southwest Airlines at Hollywood Burbank Airport Wednesday morning.
Burbank Airport reported that outage may cause delays for anyone flying on a Southwest flight. Passengers were advised to give themselves extra time for check-in.
It was unclear exactly how widespread the outage was. A similar situation was reported earlier at the Orlando International Airport in Florida.
"We encountered a system outage at this station this morning and it's caused a backup when checking in our customers," the airline tweeted in response to a passenger.
Southwest passengers, please allow extra time for check-in. Southwest is currently experiencing a system outage that may result in delays.
— Hollywood Burbank ✈️ (@fly_BUR) May 5, 2021