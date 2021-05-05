CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Burbank Airport, KCAL 9, Los Angeles News

BURBANK (CBSLA) – A systems outage was causing issues for Southwest Airlines at Hollywood Burbank Airport Wednesday morning.

Burbank Airport reported that outage may cause delays for anyone flying on a Southwest flight. Passengers were advised to give themselves extra time for check-in.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Hit With Federal Civil Forfeiture Action Over Ancient Roman Statue Believed To Be Looted, Smuggled From Italy

It was unclear exactly how widespread the outage was. A similar situation was reported earlier at the Orlando International Airport in Florida.

“We encountered a system outage at this station this morning and it’s caused a backup when checking in our customers,” the airline tweeted in response to a passenger.

READ MORE: Test Missile Launch From Vandenberg Aborted

MORE NEWS: Mother's Day Flower Shortage Blamed On COVID-19 Restrictions In South America, California Farms Selling Out To Marijuana Growers

 