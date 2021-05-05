LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Raymon Morris, the first Black assistant sheriff of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, has died, Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Wednesday.
Morris, who was retired, died at his home in Henderson, Nev. on April 29. He was described by Villanueva as “remarkable” and “respected.”READ MORE: Pasadena To Reopen 4 Libraries For In-Person Service
“He was truly an inspirational leader and will be remembered as what we should all strive towards in service to our community,” Villanueva said in a social media statement.READ MORE: Dozens Of Migrant Children Housed At Long Beach, Pomona Intake Centers Being Treated For COVID-19
Morris started his Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department career with assignments in custody, patrol, and court assignments. In his 30-year career, Morris was promoted to specialized units including the detective division, aero bureau and special enforcement bureau. He was 54 years old and preparing to retire when he was appointed to the rank of assistant sheriff on July 1, 1992.MORE NEWS: Court Upholds Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Use Of Emergency Powers During COVID-19 Pandemic
Morris is survived by his son, current homicide Detective Dan Morris, a daughter, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.