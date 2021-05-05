RESEDA (CBSLA) – A group of protesters gathered Wednesday upset that a community of tiny homes, about eight feet by eight feet each, is being built in Reseda to house the homeless.
About 50 tiny homes are being built with a fence around the small village at Vanowen Street and Van Walden Avenue in Reseda.
“I’ve lived here 21 years and no way would we accept this,” said Dorian Serban, an organizer of the protest.
The tiny homes would house about 50 people, and started going up in March, to the surprise of many residents.
“If they come and they do not qualify to get entry they will flood the area,” said Eduard Gorgan, a protester.
The protest happened in front of the home of LA City Councilman Bob Bluminfields.
In a letter to residents, the councilmember said it was beyond his power to stop the project. He added it is important to get people off of the streets.
Demonstrators brought signs, bull horns, and even built a shack and set it outside the councilmember’s house.