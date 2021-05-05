FONTANA (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed in a crash involving an overturned semi-truck in Fontana Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred on the westbound 210 Freeway near Citrus Avenue at 2:35 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.
One person in a sedan was killed, the CHP reported. The exact circumstances of the wreck and the number of vehicles involved was not confirmed.
As of 6 a.m., all but one lane of the westbound 210 Freeway was shut down and traffic was backed up for miles. Caltrans was advising morning commuters to avoid the area if possible.