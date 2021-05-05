LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Yet another shortage could land consumers in hot water with their moms on Mother’s Day.
A flower shortage caused by the pandemic could stymie the plans of more than 70% of Americans who were planning buying a lovely bouquet or arrangement for mom.
One reason for the shortage is due to COVID-19 restrictions in South America, where much of the floral supply is grown. There haven't been enough workers in countries like Colombia and Ecuador to grow, package and drive the flower supply.
And while California has been home to many flower farms, many of those growers cashed out when demand screeched to a halt during the pandemic.
"There were farms early on in the pandemic, large farms in California that decided that they could no longer make it, or they did not want to make it anymore," florist Jamal Ansari said. "And they sold to marijuana growers, because that is a huge new industry."
Mother’s Day is the third-busiest holiday for florists, behind the holiday season and Valentine’s Day.