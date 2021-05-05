LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Long Beach Police Department Wednesday arrested a Los Angeles Police Department officer suspected of possessing child pornography.
James Diamond, 52, was booked on two felony counts of possession of child pornography and two felony counts of distribution of obscene matter depicting a minor. His bail has been set at $100,000.READ MORE: Huntington Beach Installs Beach Access-Mat Near Pier Providing Greater Access For People With Limited Mobility
According to LBPD, detectives from the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce received a tip last October from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about possible online distribution of child sexual abuse material.
During the investigation, the department said detectives gathered enough information to identify a suspect and develop probable cause for an arrest.READ MORE: Pasadena, Long Beach Enact Eased Yellow Tier Rules Including Reopening Of Indoor Bars; LA County Waits For Thursday
Diamond was taken into custody Wednesday outside of a business in the 5000 block of Bolsa Avenue in Huntington Beach. Search warrants were subsequently served at his Long Beach home and the police station where he worked.
LBPD said investigators had informed LAPD’s Professional Standards Bureau of the arrest. LAPD said it would be conducting its own administrative investigation, according to LBPD.
LAPD said Diamond had more than 25 years on the force and was last assigned to the personnel division. He has since been assigned home, though it was not immediately clear if it was with or without pay.MORE NEWS: At Least 1 Killed In Gramercy Park Shooting
LBPD said anyone with information regarding the investigation should call Computer Crimes Det. Julie Lacey or Det. Laurie Barajas at 562-570-7223.