IRVINE (CBSLA) — Police in Irvine were investigating Tuesday after a woman was found dead in a home in a neighborhood east of Eaglecreek and Royal Oak.
According to the Irvine Police Department, officers were called out to a residence on Red Apple Court at about 1 p.m. for reports of a homicide. When officers arrived at the scene, the found a woman dead in the home. Her identity has not been released.
Police said two men were detained at the home. Their identities have not yet been released.
Authorities said preliminary information indicated that the homicide was domestic in nature and there were no suspects outstanding.