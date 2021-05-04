CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA) — It wasn’t a truck – an earthquake gave Hermosa Beach a lunchtime jolt on Tuesday.

The magnitude-2.6 earthquake struck about 4 miles west-southwest of Hermosa Beach, out in the Pacific Ocean, at 12:23 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Most “Did You Feel It” responses to the USGS came from Hermosa Beach and its neighboring beach cities, like Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach.

Several people did chime in on Twitter to confirm they felt the jolt.

No injuries or damages have been reported.