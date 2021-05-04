HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA) — It wasn’t a truck – an earthquake gave Hermosa Beach a lunchtime jolt on Tuesday.
The magnitude-2.6 earthquake struck about 4 miles west-southwest of Hermosa Beach, out in the Pacific Ocean, at 12:23 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Most “Did You Feel It” responses to the USGS came from Hermosa Beach and its neighboring beach cities, like Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach.
Several people did chime in on Twitter to confirm they felt the jolt.
Either a truck just hit my building or we just had an #earthquake in Hermosa Beach. Strong, quick jolt.
— Ken Giglio (@KenGiglio) May 4, 2021
Earthquake hermosa beach?
— Max$ (@mns) May 4, 2021
Anyone else feel the earthquake in Hermosa Beach?
— 8 million tons of plastic (@fight_like_girl) May 4, 2021

Felt in Hermosa Beach https://t.co/8OnecWRFDK
— lillie (@skiwakechik) May 4, 2021
No injuries or damages have been reported.