CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One person was found dead in a massive commercial fire in South Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.

May 4, 2021. (CBSLA)

The greater-alarm fire was reported in the 1800 block of East 57th Street at 11:57 p.m. Monday.

READ MORE: 3 Men Killed In Fiery Anaheim Hit-And-Run Crash; Driver Found After Running From Scene

Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to find a one-story metal-clad commercial building ablaze, with the flames threatening to spread to several surrounding structures.

READ MORE: At Least 23 Killed, 70 Injured When Metro Overpass Collapses In Mexico City

Crews took a defensive position, protecting the surrounding structures. It took 67 firefighters about 72 minutes to bring the fire under control.

One person was found dead. The victim was not identified.

MORE NEWS: Goldstein Investigates: Trailers Meant To Shelter Homeless Residents Sitting Unused In Parking Lots

The cause of the person’s death and the cause of the fire are under investigation.