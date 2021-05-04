LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Beginning May 18, four Long Beach Public Library locations will reopen at limited capacity.
Visitors will be allowed inside in 30-minute blocks to browse through books and make use of public computers and printing services.
“Library staff is excited to begin welcoming residents back into our buildings in the safest ways possible, adhering to all state, county and city orders,” said Glenda Williams, the city’s director of Library Services.
“We’re confident that the new limited reopenings, which feature book browsing, checkouts, materials returns and computer use, will provide patrons with the most frequently requested library services. As always, our online digital library is available to cardholders 24/7.”
The seating areas will remain closed, along with study and community rooms.
Below are the libraries that will be reopening on May 18:
- Billie Jean King Main Library, 200 W. Broadway open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
- Bay Shore, 195 Bay Shore Ave. open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
- Mark Twain, 1401 E. Anaheim St. open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
- Michelle Obama Neighborhood, 5870 Atlantic Ave. open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
All visitors will be required to wear face masks.
The libraries will also continue to offer "LBPL To-Go" services for residents to pick up hold items.
