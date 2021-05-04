LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People traveling through Los Angeles International Airport can get food and beverages delivered directly to their gate at the Tom Bradley International Terminal.
The program is an extension of the airport's mobile platform that allows contactless ordering, payment and pickup at restaurants through LAXOrderNow.com.
“Our guests have told us they want greater access to airport information and services through their mobile devices so they can have more control of their travel journey,” said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports. “Offering food and beverage delivery to the gate areas is yet another game-changing feature that sets the new LAX experience apart for its convenience and range of options.”
Travelers will be able to use LAXOrderNow.com to browse airport menus, order and pay will be able to select the delivery option for an extra fee.
They’ll then be notified when their meals are out for delivery and when the delivery person has arrived.
For now, delivery is being offered at the Tom Bradley Terminal, but LAWA expects to expand the service.
Participating restaurants include Vino Volo, Border Grill and ink.sack. Later this week, Panda Express and KFC will join and more are expected to join soon, airport officials said.
