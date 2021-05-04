LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For the first time since shuttering back in March of 2020, the famous Magic Castle in Hollywood is slated to reopen in just over two weeks.
The Victorian-style mansion, which hosts the greatest magicians and illusionists in the world, will reopen on May 21, the Academy of Magical Arts (AMA) announced Tuesday.
The club will initially open for indoor dining on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, but only to members and their invited guests.
Magic shows will be broadcast in showrooms via video. Eventually, the plan will be to expand to live outdoor entertainment and then live indoor entertainment “as quickly as COVID-19 guidelines permit.”
“We are thrilled to take the initial step of re-opening our doors and welcoming our members back to their magical clubhouse,” Randy Sinnott, Jr., president of the AMA Board of Directors, said in a statement. “As COVID restrictions decrease in the coming weeks and months, the club will continue to carefully and responsibly expand operations to the extent possible and begin to accept guest passes as we bring magic back to the lives of Angelenos.”
The Magic Castle, the headquarters of the nonprofit AMA, first opened in 1963 and serves as a clubhouse for its member magicians.
During the pandemic, it also hosted several Red Cross blood drives.