By CBSLA Staff
UPLAND (CBSLA) — Fire crews Tuesday battled a blaze at an apartment building in the 900 block of West 7th Street in Upland.

According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the blaze started shortly before 4 p.m. in the shared attic of a two-story apartment building complex. It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire.

The fire department said the Red Cross had been requested to help the “numerous displaced residents.”

There were no immediate reports of injuries.