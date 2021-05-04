UPLAND (CBSLA) — Fire crews Tuesday battled a blaze at an apartment building in the 900 block of West 7th Street in Upland.
According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the blaze started shortly before 4 p.m. in the shared attic of a two-story apartment building complex. It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire.
Location is 900 block of West 7th Street. No injuries reported to firefighters or civilians. RedCross has been requested for numerous displaced residents.
— San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) May 4, 2021
The fire department said the Red Cross had been requested to help the "numerous displaced residents."
There were no immediate reports of injuries.