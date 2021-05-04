LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer donated $51,000 to Think Together, a program that offers after-school STEM and robotics programs for middle school students in southeast Los Angeles, as he wrapped up the first month of his “Ks for a Cause” initiative.
Bauer’s initiative began at the beginning of the season when the pitcher vowed to donate $1,000 per strikeout to a different charity each month.READ MORE: Tribe Operating San Manuel Casino Acquires The Palms In Las Vegas
In the month of April, Bauer struck out 51 batters which equaled $51,000 in donations.READ MORE: Families Of People Killed In Deputy-Involved Shootings Accuse LASD Deputies Of Harassment, Intimidation
In May, strikeouts by Bauer will benefit the “Just Keep Living Foundation,” founded by actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves in 2008.
Bauer is scheduled to start the second game of Tuesday’s Dodger doubleheader against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.MORE NEWS: Small Quake Gives Hermosa Beach A Lunchtime Jolt
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)