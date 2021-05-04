INDUSTRY (CBSLA) — A man riding a bicycle on the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway in the city of Industry died after being struck Tuesday by several vehicles.
According to California Highway Patrol, the man was riding near the center divider at about 8:15 p.m., just west of Peck Road, when he was struck. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHP said all drivers remained at the scene and no other injuries were reported.
All but two lanes of the eastbound lanes of the freeway remained closed as authorities investigated.
