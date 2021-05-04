ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a driver who ran from the scene of a two-vehicle crash which killed three people in Anaheim early Tuesday morning.
A Kia sedan and a Mercedes collided at approximately 2:50 a.m. in the area of South Brookhurst Street and West Orange Avenue.
Anaheim police responded to find the wreckage engulfed in flames. Three people in the Kia were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver of the Mercedes ran away on foot and was still at large as of 4 a.m. The suspect was believed to be a woman.
The exact circumstances of the crash were not immediately confirmed.
Brookhurst Street was shut down between Broadway and Orange Avenue.