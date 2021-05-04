BURBANK (CBSLA) — Help is needed Tuesday to find two armed men who posed as police officers to carjack two people in Burbank.
Burbank police officers were called out to the 3000 block of North Naomi Street at about 1:50 a.m. on May 1 and found two people who had been handcuffed.READ MORE: LA County Could Qualify For Yellow Tier Tuesday, Allowing Bars To Reopen Indoor Operations
The two people told the officers they had been carjacked at gunpoint by two men wearing shirts with the word “POLICE” on the front. The two people were not hurt.READ MORE: 3 Men Killed In Fiery Anaheim Hit-And-Run Crash; Driver Found After Running From Scene
The suspects were described only as Hispanic men with shaved heads, driving a gray sedan.MORE NEWS: One Found Dead After Greater-Alarm Fire Rips Through Commercial Building In South LA
Anyone with information can contact Burbank police’s investigations division at (818) 238-3210.