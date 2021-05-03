WESTCHESTER (CBSLA) — Residents of a Westchester neighborhood Monday called on the city to fix what they said was a growing problem of unhoused residents living in a nearby park.
According to the residents, some of those living in the encampment have harassed children playing in the park and committed crimes.
While they said they were not calling for the removal of the encampment, the residents said they wanted city leaders to step in and address those issues.
"We need the city to step up and give us security and supervision," Tom Brewster, a resident, said. "We're not asking to solve the homeless problem. We are trying to keep our children, our neighbors, our seniors safe."
One resident said there were about 20 tents in the park before the pandemic, but now there are more than 80.