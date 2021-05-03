LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two men were killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting in a Mid-City strip mall early Monday morning following an altercation.
The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. in a strip mall which contains a 7-Eleven in the 4200 block of West Washington Boulevard.
Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was rushed to a hospital with undisclosed injuries, Los Angeles police reported.
One of the men was in his 40s and the other in his 20s. The woman may have been an innocent bystander, police said.
The shooting appeared to have stemmed from an argument that occurred involving patrons of a bar called Gringo's Mariscos and Beer, located in the strip mall.
“At this point, it looks like one of the victims was leaving a bar that’s at this same strip mall, and some kind of altercation occurred, and it looks like there was an exchange of shots,” LAPD Lt. John Radtke said.
It’s unclear if the two men who were killed both exchanged gunfire with one another, Radtke said, but at least one of them was armed.
One of the men was found dead in the driver's seat of a car.
No names have been released.