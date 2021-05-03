MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) – A suspect was taken into custody in Mission Viejo Monday morning after a long pursuit that began in Los Angeles County and wound its way south.
According to California Highway Patrol, the pursuit with the Ford Fusion began at 6:20 a.m. somewhere in the L.A. County area.
CHP said the suspect was wanted for speeding. It’s unclear if the car was stolen.
The suspect then jumped onto the southbound 405 Freeway and made their way into Orange County, passing through Fountain Valley, before exiting the freeway in Mission Viejo.
At one point the car appeared to lose at least one of its tires, but continued traveling at a high speed on its rims.
When the suspect attempted a U-turn in the area of Alicia Parkway and Highlands Avenue, CHP officers conducted a PIT maneuver and brought the car to a stop. The suspect was taken into custody.
The suspect’s name and the exact circumstances which prompted the pursuit were unclear.