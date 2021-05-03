DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — A man is recovering Monday after being shot while driving on the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar.
The shooting happened Sunday afternoon on the 60 Freeway at Lemon Avenue in Diamond Bar.
According to the CHP, some kind of disagreement erupted between two cars, and the passenger of a blue Dodge Charger fired three shots at the other driver. The driver, a man, was hit in the leg and taken to a hospital.
The shooter remains at large, and authorities have not released any suspect information.
Investigators say the argument could have been about street racing.