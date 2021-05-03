HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) – A gunshot victim died after crashing a car in Hawthorne late Sunday night.
The shooting occurred in the area of Crenshaw and El Segundo boulevards at approximately 10:45 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
At around the same time, Hawthorne police were called to a shooting in the 12000 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, as well as a nearby crash in the 3300 block of El Segundo Boulevard, the sheriff’s department said.
At the scene of the crash, they discovered a man with several gunshot wounds to his upper torso, Hawthorne police said.
He was taken to Harbor UCLA Medical Center, where he died of his wounds, the sheriff’s department said. He was not identified.
Deputies and police are investigating whether the original shooting call is linked to the gunshot victim in the car crash.
There was no word on a motive in the killing. There was no immediate suspect information.