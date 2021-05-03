LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities in Lancaster are looking for a man who was last seen one week ago.
37-year-old Aaron “Sane” Acuna was last seen on April 26 at about 8 a.m. in the 43700 block of Country Side Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’3″ tall, 400 pounds with short curly brown hair and brown eyes, wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt.
Acuna also has a scar on his knuckles from tattoo removal.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)