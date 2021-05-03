NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – You can soon own a piece of music history.
More than 1,000 items owned by Janet Jackson are about to hit the auction block.READ MORE: Angry Parents Protest Conditions At Wedgeworth Elementary School In Hacienda Heights
CBS2 got a sneak preview of the event Monday at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square.READ MORE: Bill And Melinda Gates To Divorce After 27 Years Of Marriage
Some of the items up for grabs include Jackson’s original multi-platinum record awards for the albums Janet and Control, and a collection of iconic clothes and costume pieces.
The three-day event will be happening this weekend, for Jackson’s birthday. All proceeds will go to Compassion International, a child-advocacy agency.MORE NEWS: 'I Forgot How Much Fun It Was': Students Allowed Back On Playgrounds At LAUSD Campuses
For more information and to bid online, CLICK HERE.