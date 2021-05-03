LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Help is needed Monday to find the driver who severely injured an elderly Korean man in a hit-and-run as he was walking in a crosswalk in East Hollywood.
The 78-year-old man was walking in a marked crosswalk on Lexington Avenue at Vermont Avenue Friday at about 7:35 a.m. when a dark car blew through a red light and hit him, according to Los Angeles police. The driver left the scene without trying to help the man or to stop to identify him or herself.READ MORE: LA To Send Emergency Alert To Cell Phones Urging Residents To Get Vaccinated
The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital, where he was last reported to be in stable condition with severe injuries.READ MORE: California Supreme Court Reverses Death Sentence Of Sandi Nieves In 1998 Murders Of 4 Young Daughters
The vehicle was described as a possible 2020-2015 Mazda CX-7. There was no description given of the driver.MORE NEWS: Search Suspended After San Diego Smuggling Boat Wreck Leaves At Least 3 Dead
A $25,000 reward is available for anyone with information that leads to the identification, apprehension and conviction in this case. Anyone with information about the crash can contact LAPD Detective Juan Mendoza at (213) 833-3713 or via email at 32010@lapd.online.