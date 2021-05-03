SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A California Department of Transportation employee Monday found a human foot in the center median of the 210 Freeway, California Highway Patrol said.
According to CHP Inland, the worker found the appendage at about 9:13 a.m. while performing routine maintenance on the eastbound side of 210 Freeway, just west of State Street.
CHP said the area was searched, but no other remains were found. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office took possession of the foot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer G. Lomenick at the San Bernardino CHP Office at 909-383-4247.