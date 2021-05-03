LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a boy in the Florence-Graham neighborhood of South Los Angeles Friday.
The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. Friday in the 6600 block of Holmes Avenue, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies arrived on scene to find a boy with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff’s department said.
His name and age were not immediately released.
No arrests have been made. There was no suspect information or word on a motive.
The exact circumstances of the shooting were not confirmed.