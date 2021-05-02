LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A vehicle crash on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway at Exposition Boulevard has temporarily shut down all northbound lanes at the site for at least one hour, the California Highway Patrol reports.
A SigAlert was issued by the CHP.
SIGALERT CANCELLED: N/B I-110 AT EXPOSITION BLVD, ALL LANES OPEN
SIGALERT CANCELLED: N/B I-110 AT EXPOSITION BLVD, ALL LANES OPEN

— CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) May 3, 2021
By 9:46 p.m., the CHP tweeted the SigAlert was canceled and all lanes of the northbound 110 were reopened.
Reports of injuries have not yet been released. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
