COMPTON (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Compton.
The incident unfolded just before 10:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of East 123rd Street.
It was there that authorities responded and located a shooting victim.
He was taken to a hospital where he died.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.